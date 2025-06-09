Two accused in $9,000 forestry licence scam released on bail

Two men charged in relation to a $9,000 forestry licensing scam have been granted bail by the Labasa Magistrates Court today.

Moape Lotawa has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption with one count of Abuse of Office, one count of Falsification of Documents, and one count of Conspiracy to Defraud – Obtaining a Gain.

The second accused, Lisala Rabuka, faces one count of Obtaining a Financial Advantage and one count of Conspiracy to Defraud – Obtaining a Gain.

It is alleged that while employed as Director Forests Officer North at the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry, Lotawa processed and renewed three harvesting licences without following proper procedures.

He is also alleged to have falsified the renewal of these licences to gain financially from three landowning units.

Rabuka is accused of conspiring with Lotawa to obtain $9,000 from representatives of the landowning units.

FICAC Counsel Immanuel Turaga informed the court that the First Phase Disclosures had been served to both accused.

The prosecution did not object to bail but requested strict conditions.

Resident Magistrate Amelia Vavadakua granted bail on the condition that both men surrender their passports, refrain from interfering with prosecution witnesses, not reoffend while on bail, and report to the nearest police station once a month.

The matter has been adjourned to January 20, 2026, for Second Phase Disclosures and plea.

