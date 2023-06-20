Suspended sentence for car theft

[File Photo]

A 28-year-old man convicted of theft and damaging property has been handed a suspended sentence by the Lautoka High Court.

Tevita Tuinamata had pleaded guilty to his charges.

The court heard that Tuinamata was an employee of Coastal Rentals, and in December last year, he trespassed into the said company and drove a rental car out of the premises without any permission.

The accused drove the car to his home in Nawai Nadi and did not return it to Coastal Rentals until it was confiscated by police via a checkpoint.

The court heard that the accused deliberately damaged the car.

He has been sentenced to two years imprisonment, suspended for five years.