Ravu seeks permission to travel

Former Minister for Forestry and Fisheries Kalaveti Ravu has asked the court to be allowed to travel overseas later this month.

Ravu is charged with one count of abuse of office along with Regional Manager North Tekata Toaisi, who is charged with one count of aiding and abetting abuse of office.

It is alleged that between 25 July 2023 and 31 August 2023, Ravu interfered in the lawful process of a Ministry of Forestry investigation into the illegal trade of banned species of beche-de-mer.

It is alleged Toaisi, while employed at the Ministry, aided and abetted the Minister in committing the offense of abuse of office.

Regional Manager North Tekata Toaisi

Ravu informed the court this morning of his need to travel to attend a seminar, which will be happening from the 22nd to the 31st of this month.

The Magistrate informed Ravu to submit his itinerary to the registry and to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption before his travel documents can be released.

He says only when this is done should his stop-departure restrictions be lifted. Once he returns, his travel documents will need to be returned to the registry, and the stop-departure order will be effective again.

The state did not object to Ravu’s application.

Ravu’s case will be called again on January 3rd next year to check on PTC.