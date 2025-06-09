Questions raised over police investigation in drug trial

Questions were today raised over the scope of police investigation during the ongoing trial linked to Fiji’s largest-ever methamphetamine bust, involving over four tonnes of the illicit drug.

Lead investigator, Inspector Simione Ravouvou took the stand in the Lautoka High Court.

Defence Counsel Samuela Heritage, who represents the first accused, Justin Ho cross examined Inspector Ravouvou on the appearance of the name “Norman Fisher” during police interviews with accused persons Justin Ho and Sakiusa Tuva.

Article continues after advertisement

Inspector Ravouvou confirmed the name had surfaced during the investigation but admitted that efforts to trace Fisher was unsuccessful as it was believed that he has gone into hiding during the operation.

The defense counsel also questioned the basis of Justin Ho’s alleged involvement, pointing out that his client was never physically present during drug raids conducted at Legalega, Maqalevu, and the Motorex warehouse

Ravouvou acknowledged Ho’s absence from the raids but maintained that their investigation indicated that Ho played a major role in the drug operation and that he had gone into hiding during the time of the raids.

The court also heard claims of involvement by foreign nationals, including Russian and Mexican individuals.

Inspector Ravouvou testified that he had only been informed of one Russian individual but confirmed that attempts to track him down was unsuccessful.

Heritage questioned the thoroughness of the investigation, asking how such details involving potential foreign individuals were not fully explored or relayed to the investigator in charge. Ravouvou insisted that the investigations were extensive but admitted that some leads remained unresolved.

State Prosecutor John Rabuku assured the court that proper investigations had been conducted and that only individuals with confirmed direct involvement in the operation were charged.

He said that the authorities are working to contact other persons of interest whose names have surfaced through witness testimonies.

The trial will continue tomorrow.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.