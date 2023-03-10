Nine pending investigations against former PM and Qiliho

There are nine pending investigations against former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.

Police Detective Sergeant Sunia Maniala revealed this today as Bainimarama and Qiliho fronted court over alleged abuse of office charges.

Maniala was called by prosecution to provide evidence to support claims of interference by Bainimarama and Qiliho.

However, he stated that it was difficult to gather evidence but he believes that there was interference, hence the reluctancy for witnesses to come forward.

Maniala informed the court that 30 statements had been taken, including 13 from police officers and other professionals about the current matter, where both Bainimarama and Qiliho have been charged with one count each of abuse of office.

The two were released on bail after pleading not guilty.

The charges relate to a complaint made by the University of the South Pacific in July 2019, alleging that Bainimarama committed an arbitrary act prejudicial to the rights of the university.

It is alleged that he directed the then-police commissioner to terminate an ongoing investigation. Similarly, Qiliho is alleged to have directed the Director of CID and an inspector to terminate the investigation.

The case has been adjourned to May 11th.