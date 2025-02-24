Man facing new murder charge while awaiting sentence

[File Photo]

A man currently awaiting sentencing for a murder conviction will appear before the Suva Magistrates Court for a second murder charge related to a separate case.

The accused is facing one count of murder in connection to the alleged killing of Afroz Khan.

Khan was reportedly kidnapped in November last year and was found dead a few days later.

The family of the late victim had claimed that the kidnappers were demanding a ransom for his safe return.

The family had offered a reward of $10,000 for anyone with information and it is alleged that the third accused in this matter had reached out to the family and claimed to have information about the missing man, resulting in the accused being apprehended by police.

Two men have already been charged and produced in court in relation to this matter.

