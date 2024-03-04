Man faces charges for cocaine possession

Lautoka court [File Photo]

A 24-year-old man will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court charged with the unlawful possession of illicit drugs namely, cocaine.

Chief of Crime, ACP Mesake Waqa says a search conducted on the accused last week resulted in the discovery of white substances confirmed to be cocaine.

Another search conducted at a boarding house where the accused was staying in Saweni, Lautoka, resulted in the seizure of a bar of cocaine.

The accused has been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

He will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.