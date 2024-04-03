High Court to decide on Puamau action

Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo says following the appeal case he will consider whether to institute contempt of court proceedings against Suva Magistrate Seini Puamau.

The Acting CJ made the comments as the appeal matter involving former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho started in the High Court.

Acting CJ Temo said that four options are available to the High Court.

This includes activating contempt proceedings, referring her to police for refusing lawful order of the high court, recommend to the president for a tribunal to hear allegations of misbehaviour, or for her to resign.

On March 14th, the Acting Chief Justice had ordered that the matter be called before Magistrate Puamau on 18th March, where she was to pronounce Bainimarama and Qiliho guilty as charged and convict them accordingly.

Justice Temo had also directed the accused lawyers to file mitigation and sentencing submissions for both responders.

The state will have to do the same.

He had also directed that Magistrate Puamau hear the sentencing submissions on March 21st.

Justice Temo had also stated that the Resident Magistrate will have to pass the sentences for Bainimarama and Qiliho on 28th March.

However, on March 28th Magistrate Puamau discharged Bainimarama from the charges of perverting the course of justice while suspended Police Commissioner Qiliho was fined $1500 for abuse of office.