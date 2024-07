[File Photo]

Four men were remanded by the Lautoka Magistrates Court on Monday for their alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery case in Lautoka.

It is alleged the four entered a factory in Naikabula, Lautoka on July 13th, where they assaulted the manager and stole assorted items.

They are aged 27 and 30 while two are 29-year-olds.

Article continues after advertisement

Their case has been transferred to the Lautoka High Court.