Former SG’s ruling deferred again

Former Solicitor-General Sharvada Nand Sharma [File Photo]

Former Solicitor-General Sharvada Nand Sharma’s ruling has been deferred to tomorrow.

The ruling was expected to be delivered in the High Court this afternoon.

Sharma is seeking a number of declarations pertaining to his suspension and termination, along with orders for damages.

The former solicitor general is taking legal action against the President, Judicial Services Commission and the Attorney-General after he was terminated in November 2021.

The ruling is expected to be delivered at 3pm.