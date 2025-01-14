Former LTA officer cops jail term for corruption

A former officer with the Land Transport Authority has been sentenced to one year and eight months of imprisonment by the Ba Magistrates Court for corruption-related offences.

Aisea Tabakau Maiteci has been convicted on seven counts of obtaining a financial advantage, as charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

The court heard that in 2019, Maiteci issued fraudulent driver licenses to several individuals, knowing that he was not entitled to receive any financial advantage for doing so.

Last September, Maiteci pleaded guilty to all seven charges, fully understanding the nature of the offences and the accompanying Summary of Facts, which were read out in court.

He also admitted his wrongdoing during a caution interview with FICAC.

In delivering the sentence, the Magistrate emphasized that Maiteci took advantage of the public’s trust in his role as an Officer at LTA, especially since he had recently begun his employment with the LTA and had used his IT qualifications for a sinister motive.

The Magistrate also stated that Maiteci’s offer to restitute $1,600 at the sentencing stage appeared to be a tactic to avoid a custodial sentence rather than a genuine attempt at restitution.

Considering the seriousness of the offence, a partially suspended sentence was imposed.

Maiteci will serve one year of imprisonment immediately, with the remaining eight months suspended for a period of five years.