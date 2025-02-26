False robbery claim leads to charges

A 21-year-old woman from Labasa has been charged with giving false information to the police.

The woman reported to police that she had been assaulted and robbed by two unknown i-Taukei men last Saturday while on her way to work.

She claimed that she was robbed of her money, gold watch, and mobile phone in a park near Labasa Hospital.

However, upon investigation, CCTV footage showed that she had gotten into a taxi immediately after getting off a bus at the Labasa bus stand.

Police tracked the taxi, and the driver confirmed that he had dropped the woman at a house in Line Point, Batinikama.

The house was later identified as belonging to her 25-year-old boyfriend.

She later admitted that she had gotten off the bus and gone to her boyfriend’s house, where he then assaulted her.

The items she had reported as stolen were recovered from the boyfriend’s house.

The assault was determined to be an act of domestic violence, and the police reported the matter on behalf of the victim.

The 21-year-old woman has been charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant.

The 25-year-old man has been charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Both are in police custody and will appear before the Labasa Magistrates Court.

