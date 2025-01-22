Deo and Mudaliar plead not guilty

Subhashni Mudaliar (left) and Pawan Deo [File Photo]

Former Fiji Rugby Union Financial Accountant Pawan Deo and his wife, Subhashni Mudaliar, pleaded not guilty in the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday to two counts of charges brought by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

The couple faces charges of conspiracy to defraud and obtaining financial advantage.

It is alleged that between February and July 2022, Deo and Mudaliar, proprietors of Sports Supplies Limited, while Deo was the FRU’s financial accountant, conspired to dishonestly obtain over $53,788 from the FRU.

They are also accused of fraudulently facilitating payments to Sports Supplies Limited, obtaining over $7,291 in financial advantage for the company, knowing it was ineligible to receive those funds.

The prosecution confirmed full disclosures were served on November 26, 2024.

Defense counsel informed the court of their intention to write to FICAC seeking a reconsideration of the charges.

The matter was adjourned to February 28th for a mention to confirm the representation to FICAC.

Bail for both accused persons was extended.