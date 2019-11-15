Court allows environment officers as witnesses

The Suva Magistrates Court has allowed the State to include the report of environment officers and for them to be called as witnesses in the Freesoul case.

Freesoul Real Estate Development Limited allegedly violated laws when it began construction work on Malolo Island in 2018.

The company is charged with one count of Undertaking Unauthorised Development and Failure to comply with a Prohibition Notice.

It is alleged that Freesoul carried out development on the dry land at Wacia in Malolo Island without an approved Environment Impact Assessment Report.

In September the defence made a submission to exclude the reports by environment officers claiming that they were not appointed as inspectors, and for them not to give evidence.

However, the Court has refused the application and has allowed the State to call environment officers as witnesses and also use their reports.

The trial will now begin on 18th of November.