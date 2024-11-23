Couple front court over alleged taxi permit scam

A couple alleged to have been involved in a taxi permit scam will take their plea before the Lautoka Magistrates Court next month.

Salanieta Daveta Tuidraki and Ratu Meli Nasamila who are former employees of Land Transport Authority are facing charges of abuse of office and obtaining a financial advantage.

FICAC State Counsel Lavenia Ravuikadavu informed Magistrate Seini Puamau that she has served the disclosures to the two.

It is alleged that between September 2023 and January this year, Tuidraki while employed as the Acting Team Leader of the Public Transport Unit at the LTA issued cancelled taxi permits on behalf of the Authority and received a sum of

$148,000 from persons to whom the permits were issued to.

It is also alleged that Tuidraki facilitated the process of issuing the cancelled taxi permits on behalf of LTA to persons whom the cancelled taxi permits were issued, obtaining a financial advantage of $78,000.

Her husband, Nasamila is alleged to have facilitated the process of issuing cancelled taxi permits on behalf of LTA to persons whom the permits were issued to and obtained a financial advantage of $70,000.

The matter has been adjourned to 9th December.