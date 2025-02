One of the three individuals accused of a taxi robbery in Naodamu, Labasa, has been charged.

Sekove Asama is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of theft.

It is alleged that Asama was part of a gang that hired a taxi from the Naodamu taxi base, which was later found abandoned in Tacilevu, Savusavu.

He is expected to appear at the Labasa Magistrates Court later this afternoon.

