Alleged rapist applies for bail

Tanoa Degei in court today

24-year-old Ilaisa Tanoa Degei, who allegedly raped a Virgin Australia crew member on New Year’s Day, has made a formal bail application in the Lautoka High Court.

Degei, charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault, appeared in court this morning.

The state informed the court that it received the case file from the Nadi Magistrates.

Court last Friday and requested 14 days to file its disclosures.

The defense informed the court that a bail application had been filed and that they had secured two sureties.

The state requested 14 days for bail consideration, and the hearing will now be held on February 10th.

The defense also requested the station diary for January 1, 2025.

Degei is alleged to have digitally raped a Virgin Australia crew member in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The alleged incident occurred in Martintar, a popular nightlife area in Nadi.

The matter has been adjourned to February 10th.