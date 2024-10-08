Alleged murderer to undergo psychiatric evaluation

Petero Uluilakeba in court today

A 21-year-old farmer, who is alleged to have murdered a 58-year-old man in Tavuki, Taveuni, will be undergoing a psychiatric evaluation in the next six weeks.

Petero Uluilakeba appeared before Justice Lee James Burney at the Labasa High Court this morning.

He is being represented by the Legal Aid Commission.

Article continues after advertisement

The defense counsel informed the court about the need for Uluilakeba to undergo a psychiatric evaluation before the matter proceeds further.

However, since there was no psychiatric evaluation centre in Labasa, the accused will be brought to St. Giles Hospital in Suva for the service.

The state did not object to the request from the defense counsel.

It’s alleged that Uluilakeba murdered a 58-year-old man in Tavuki village, Taveuni, in April this year.

The victim’s body was discovered by his daughter outside their home on the night of the alleged incident.

Uluilakeba has been further remanded at the Vaturekuka Remand Center, and the matter has been adjourned to January 22.