Alleged assaulters out on bail

Suspended Fiji Corrections Service officers.

Five suspended Fiji Corrections Service officers who allegedly assaulted a 22-year-old remand prisoner last year have been granted bail by the Suva Magistrates court.

Salesitino Naeqe, Silivenusi Cavidi, Isimeli Tabulawaki, Samuela Tavite and Nemia Drauna are charged with one count of grievous harm each.

The five are alleged to have assaulted 22- year- old Steven Ratila, in custody at the Suva Remand Centre on December 26th last year.

The five have been released on $500 personal and $500 surety bail bond. They have been ordered not to interfere with the witnesses and not to change their address.

Ratila remains admitted at the CWM hospital since January 11th.

The victim’s mother has made claims that the son was allegedly assaulted n for asking for “suki,”.

The matter has been adjourned to 1st May.