Acting Corrections Commissioner to take plea next month

Acting Commissioner of Corrections Service Sevuloni Naucukidi who is currently facing a charge of criminal intimidation has requested the Magistrate court in Suva to take plea next month.

Naucukidi’s charges relates to an alleged threat he made against a senior member of his staff in July.

The acting commissioner was previously granted bail earlier this month over a scheduled New Zealand travel alongside the Justice Minister under strict conditions that he surrender his travel documents upon his return today.

Article continues after advertisement

Naucukidi was initially scheduled to take his plea today, however, defense informed the court that they had received additional disclosures on their client’s behalf and had requested 21-days to go through their documents.

The court approved and the acting commissioner’s case has been adjourned to November 11.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.