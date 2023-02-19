Coup is not an option says Naupoto

Viliame Naupoto [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Former Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Viliame Naupoto admitted that what he saw could not happen again in Fiji is a coup.

The FijiFirst MP made the comment in Parliament during the deliberation and subsequent suspension of Opposition Leader Voreqe Bainimarama on Friday night.

Naupoto says that when he was RFMF Commander, he saw that a coup was not possible.

He says this view of his was based on what he saw in the Constitution.

“Because it says you can never abrogate the constitution, you can never form a government outside the way it’s supposed to be formed and it’s really you can’t come in and do a coup and get away with it.”

The FijiFirst MP says he thinks of this when the now suspended Leader of the Opposition is accused of trying to influence action from the Military.

He says a coup is not an option.