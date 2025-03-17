Corruption complaints drop

[File Photo]

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption reported a decrease in corruption-related complaints for February.

Out of 43 complaints received, only 11 were linked to corruption, a drop from the 20 such cases in the same period last year.

This decline may suggest either a growing public awareness or a reduction in corrupt activities.

Article continues after advertisement

Of the complaints assessed, 22 were deemed non-corruption related and referred to other authorities, while 10 remain under review.

In legal proceedings, FICAC filed charges against one individual for obtaining financial advantage.

However, a case was withdrawn due to the loss of key witnesses, some of whom had died or left the country.

This points out the challenges FICAC faces in prosecuting corruption cases.

On the prevention side, FICAC’s Corruption Prevention Department has intensified ef-forts with 18 awareness sessions, two anti-bribery launches and a workshop reaching 370 people in February.

These initiatives aim to curb corruption through education as well as enforcement.

With ongoing educational efforts and legal actions, FICAC continues to work towards a corruption-free Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.