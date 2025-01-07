Corrections boss disputes leave order

Fiji Corrections Commissioner Jalesi Nakarawa

Fiji Corrections Commissioner Jalesi Nakarawa has confirmed receiving a letter from Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga as per the provisions of citing Section 22(1) of the Corrections Act.

Nakarawa says he is currently on leave.

He states that as per Section 22(1) of the Act the Minister can appoint a committee to enquire into any incident or report affecting security and governance, the conduct management and administration of the Corrections Service and evaluate the operations and effectiveness of the Act.

However, Nakarawa says that the Act does not empower the Minister to send a Constitutional Office holder on leave pending investigation.

He further states that he has not been made aware of any issues that warrants investigation.

Nakarawa further states that natural justice demands that at the very least he should be advised of the allegations and given the opportunity to respond.

However, in this instance he adds that the minister has chosen to investigate without advising him of the exact nature of the allegations.

Nakarawa says he will prepare his response to the Minister’s letter soon while exploring other avenues of redress.