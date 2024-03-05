Cops handed suspended sentences for assault

The Labasa High Court

Four police officers convicted of assault causing actual bodily harm have been handed a suspended sentence.

The Labasa High Court found Ameniasi Lutua, Meli Mataruku, Opeti Tuiwainunu and Dharmen Chand guilty of assaulting a Niraj Pal in 2017.

Resident Magistrate Bimsara Jagodage handed the officers a six month imprisonment suspended for two years.

Article continues after advertisement

This basically means if the four policemen commit any other offences within two years, they would have to serve the six months sentence.