Contractor raises odor complaints

Aerial shot of Kinoya treatment plant [Source: KP]

A contractor for the Water Authority of Fiji is urging the organization to address the lack of cleaning facilities for trucks used in wastewater transportation.

The issue was raised during a recent customer forum, where the contractor highlighted that trucks transporting wastewater emit a strong stench after discharging at the Kinoya treatment plant.

He stressed that since their company’s contact details are visible on the trucks, they frequently receive complaints from the public regarding the foul odour.

Article continues after advertisement

The contractor pointed out that the Kinoya plant currently lacks a washing facility, making it difficult to maintain hygiene standards.

He urged WAF to take immediate steps to address the issue.



WAF Chief Executive Dr. Amit Chanan

In response, WAF Chief Executive Dr. Amit Chanan assured attendees that the matter will be addressed.

Dr. Chanan revealed that a major upgrade of the Kinoya sewerage plant is planned, and a dedicated washing facility will be included in the new design.

Dr. Chanan says in the meantime, WAF will provide a hosepipe to assist with cleaning.

The contractor then highlighted that their company values professionalism and is committed to maintaining a positive public image.