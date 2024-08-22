Contestant advocates for women’s health

[File Photo]

Prioritizing women’s health leads to better outcomes for individuals and communities, fostering a healthier and more productive society.

This was highlighted by the 2024 Vodafone and Gavya Nasinu Festival contestants, Miss Hot Bread Kitchen, Salanieta Galo, who is advocating the importance of women’s health in this year’s event.

She says her aim is to encourage and empower women to seek medical advice and take control of their health.

“My goal is to raise awareness and educate all women on women’s health. Since being stigmatized by the community, most of us tend to be embarrassed about sharing or getting to tell more about our women’s health.”

Galo adds that stigmatization can significantly compromise women’s health by creating barriers to seeking necessary care and support.

She says addressing and reducing stigma through education, open dialogue, and supportive policies is essential to improving women’s access to care and overall health outcomes.

Galo says when the festival concludes later this week she hope to achieve the goal of having a more accepting and informed society helps that ensures that women feel empowered to seek and receive the care they need.