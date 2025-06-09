Container deposits regulations a key priority in climate action

[File Photo]

Permanent Secretary for Climate Change and Environment, Dr. Sivendra Michael, says the government is finalizing the National Integrated Waste Management Strategy and is close to completing the Container Deposits Regulations, which are a key priority for sustainable waste management.

He emphasized that the Container Deposits Regulations are extremely important, as they will help reduce plastic waste, promote recycling, and encourage responsible environmental practices across the country.

Dr. Michael says Fiji has currently implemented 13 out of the 17 Climate Change Acts.

“We have to consult with the private sector on what types of data are required of them and what type of financial reporting will be required in terms of carbon trading or climate change. So this is cross-sectoral. We also think that there are some clauses in the miscellaneous section that need to be enacted. So these are the four parts that have not yet been enacted.”



Dr. Michael adds that among the remaining acts is the carbon markets legislation, which has not yet been enforced because the necessary regulations are still being finalized.

He also highlighted the issue of private sector mandatory reporting, saying that consultations are underway to determine what types of data the private sector will need to provide and what kind of financial reporting will be required for carbon trading and other climate-related measures.

