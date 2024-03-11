Consultation underway to review Duavata partnership

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

The government is currently in consultation with the New Zealand government.

While responding to the President’s speech, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the consultation is regarding the review of the Duavata partnership.

Rabuka says they intend to review the partnership following the election of the New Zealand government late last year.

He adds beyond Oceania Fiji is building stronger ties and cooperation with development partners, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, China, Japan, Korea, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the UAE, and the European Union.

The Prime Minister says Fiji intends to renew its commitment to deepen engagements with New Zealand in key areas of development with emphasis on economic resilience, climate action, trade and tourism, labour mobility and people-to-people links.