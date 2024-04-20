Construction Company fined for failing to renovate

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham

A construction company has been ordered to pay a fine of $13,000 and $27,000 in compensation after failing to carry out renovation work for which they had been paid.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission took the construction company to court following a complaint.

According to FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham, the Nausori Magistrates Court also ordered the company to pay $300 in court costs.

Abraham expressed the FCCC’s support for the court’s decision and the imposition of substantial fines.

He says that the commission will continue to press for harsher penalties against unscrupulous businesses.