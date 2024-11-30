Construction boom expected

The increasing demand for infrastructure development, urban housing projects, and green building initiatives is driving a significant growth surge in the construction industry in the coming years.

This was highlighted by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and MSME, Cooperative, and Communication, Manoa Kamikamica.

Kamikamica says that revised RBF projections show that the country will achieve a 3.8 percent growth, and because of that they will be experiencing a construction boom due to infrastructure plans.

The Minister for Trade says that the construction industry is set to benefit from the investments that are going to be taking place.

“The construction industry is expected to play a critical role in this growth. Current and upcoming investments in the sector have made a promising picture of our economic trajectory, with construction as a key driver of progress.

Kamikamica states that the government is streamlining the building permit approval process to ensure greater efficiency and transparency for investors and developers.

He states that such initiatives aim to reduce processing time significantly, making it easier for skilled workers to contribute to economic development while ensuring and maintaining compliance and accountability.

The projections of the RBF show that the government is committed to fostering a business-friendly environment that attracts investment and drives sustainable growth.