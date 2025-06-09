Constitution debate heats up ahead of election

File Photo

Political Sociologist Professor Steve Ratuva states there are concerns that discussion and debate around the 2013 Constitution is being used for political gain instead of forging a pathway for the betterment of the country.

He says constitutional reform is necessary but the current rigidity of the 2013 Constitution creates challenges.

He claims that attempts to change it are increasingly being used to rally support, particularly among indigenous Fijians.

“And the current 2013 constitution falls into that category. It’s one of the most difficult constitutions in the world to change. In fact, some people think it’s impossible.So there still has to be a reasonable provision for constitutional change. So different countries have different ways in which they do that. So that’s why I would probably, I mean, a lot of people have been suggesting that changing (19:35) the constitution is the way forward.”

Prof Ratuva says while there are technical reasons for reviewing the constitution, there are also very political reasons and nationalistic sentiments being inflamed as part of political manoeuvring. He stressed that any reforms must strike a balance.

The constitution, according to Professor Ratuva, should not be too rigid, but it should also not be too easy to amend, which he said was key to maintaining stability and democratic integrity.

He also highlighted the role of young leaders, noting that many young people are entering politics but often replicate existing party ideas instead of bringing new approaches.

He emphasized that independent thinking and innovation is critical, warning that if young Fijians continue to follow old political templates, the country risks repeating cycles of narrow, interest-driven politics.

Prof Ratuva claims Fiji faces a complex political landscape, marked by leadership instability with the debate over the constitution playing a major role in shaping public trust and the country’s future.

Meanwhile, public concerns are mounting over whether the 2013 Constitutional Review can be completed before next year’s general election.

During the 2013 Constitutional Review consultation last night in Suva, Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga said a Referendum Bill would be tabled in December, after which the Prime Minister will announce the members of the Constitution Review Commission.

He adds that next year will see a significant increase in activity in the proposed review process.

