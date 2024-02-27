Conference addresses immigration and diaspora concerns

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Pacific Islands High-Level Conference, hosting members of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has placed a spotlight on immigration and diaspora in its recent discussions.

At a dinner hosted by the Pacific Islands Financial Technical Assistance Centre, Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad reiterated the importance of repatriating skills to the Pacific region, calling for a reevaluation of the concept of capacity building.

He also emphasized the potential of leveraging the experiences of Pacific individuals who have acquired cutting-edge knowledge abroad.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Attendees were urged to maintain their commitment to serving the interests of Pacific communities with a particular focus on prioritizing capacity-building initiatives to empower the region.

The conference’s agenda delved into critical themes, including “Protecting the Growing Blue Pacific,” “Migration: Maximizing Benefits while Minimizing Costs,” and “Digital Money in the Pacific Islands: Exploring Opportunities and Risks.”

Recognizing the 30 years of service of the Pacific Islands Financial Technical Assistance Centre in Fiji, Professor Prasad commended the initiative as a vital component of the IMF’s endeavors to provide technical assistance and strengthen capacity across 16 island nations in the Pacific.