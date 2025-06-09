Concerns raised over inclusion of short courses in Fiji qualifications

Concerns that the growing use of micro qualifications could weaken the integrity of Fiji’s formal education system have been raised during scrutiny of the proposed Education Bill 2025 by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Affairs.

Committee members questioned officials from the Higher Education Commission Fiji on whether recognising short courses as part of formal qualifications could dilute academic and professional standards.

During the hearing, committee member Faiyaz Koya cautioned against what he described as the risk of producing quarter qualifications, where learners complete fragmented short courses without meeting the full requirements traditionally expected of certificates, diplomas or degrees.

At present, HEC Director Eci Naisele says micro qualifications, typically short courses lasting a few weeks and involving fewer than 400 hours of learning, are not formally recognised under the Fiji Qualifications Framework.

He says participants usually receive certificates of attendance or participation, which carry no formal academic value.

However, Dr Naisele defended the proposed inclusion of micro qualifications under the Education Bill 2025, stressing that such courses are intended to supplement, not replace, full qualifications.

He explained that micro qualifications can be stacked over time, allowing learners to accumulate credits toward recognised qualifications, while accommodating those unable to study full time due to work or family commitments.

Dr Naisele told the committee that modular learning offers flexibility without compromising quality if it is properly regulated.

The Higher Education Commission acknowledged the concerns raised by committee members and said safeguards would be required to ensure standards are maintained.

Officials confirmed that a review of the national qualifications framework is currently underway to determine how micro qualifications could be formally assessed and integrated without lowering benchmarks.

Committee members stressed that any move to recognise short courses must be carefully designed to protect the value of Fiji’s qualifications while responding to changing education and workforce needs.

