Concerns raised over fate of Coronation Park

Lautoka Ratepayers Association president Narayan Reddy raised concerns at the Fijian Media Association’s Town Hall Meeting in Ba over the possible sale of Coronation Park, home to about 10 trees over 200 years old.

Reddy’s concerns stem from reports of a proposed three-storey development at Coronation Park, a public-private partnership between Lautoka City Council and Challenge Engineering Pte Ltd. The project would include commercial spaces and hotel accommodation and requires rezoning of the civic park.

He urged the Prime Minister to intervene.

Lautoka Ratepayers Association president Narayan Reddy

“The Ratepayers Association would like to request if the Prime Minister could chip in and help save that park. Previously, part of your government who were in opposition, they helped us to save that park about four years ago. We request the current government to help us save that park again.”



Permanent Secretary for Local Government Seema Sharma

Permanent Secretary for Local Government Seema Sharma said no development proposal for the park has reached her department.

“It actually hasn’t come to the Department of Town and Country Planning for any approvals at the moment. It is a civic zone and we will make sure that any such applications that come here go through the proper scrutiny before any approvals or any applications are being processed.”

She added that consultation will take place if any application is lodged.

“We will also talk to the Lautoka City Council to make sure that they’re taking all these things into consideration and not making any rushed decision into selling that park.”

Minister for Public Service and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau

Minister for Public Service and Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau said the government values public feedback on the issue.

“As a government, we of course hear the consultations, hear the feedback from the public regarding that issue. And of course, in terms of the policies we have, there’s policies on the protection of forestry and also mangrove and definitely that is an issue which is in our hearts and in your hearts. So it’s something that we will definitely be looking into, especially through the city council and the special administrator, through our Minister of Local Government.”

Minister for Multiethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh

Minister for Multiethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh said the government is committed to preserving open parks.

“I remember that when the Shirley Park was also handed out to a private company for development, your group and of course the ratepayers of Lautoka had objected to that. We have lost three parks. We lost Shirley Park, but fortunately under our Prime Minister’s coalition government, that has gone back and Shirley Park will remain Shirley Park fully. The second one that we’ve lost was in Labasa called Jaycee’s Park. That’s already been developed. But thanks to the Prime Minister and the coalition government, our policy would be that all the open parks will remain open parks.”

Residents fear it could reduce green spaces, while officials say it could create jobs and revenue, with a public consultation set for 23 October. However, the ministers assured residents that the government will review any future applications thoroughly and ensure open public spaces like Coronation Park are preserved for community use.

