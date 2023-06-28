Concerns over missing baggage

[File Photo]

Concerns have been raised by Fijians who travelled from Nadi to Sydney on Sunday regarding missing baggage on a Fiji Airways flight.

Passengers claimed that the bags were offloaded in Nadi, because of which passengers had to wait for hours for their bags to arrive at the destination.

Fiji Airways says they currently depend on Air Terminal Services (ATS) to provide a range of services at Nadi Airport.

It says that due to a significant shortage of manpower resources provided by ATS on Saturday and Sunday, a number of bags could not be loaded onto the flight from Nadi to Sydney.

The National Carrier says it has raised the matter with the CEO of ATS and his team.

We have sent questions to ATS.