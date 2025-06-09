COMPOL chairs MSG police conference

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu chaired the 9th Melanisan Spear Head Group Police Commissioners Conference in Jakarta earlier this week.

The meeting discussions centered on ongoing MSG PCC activities, including the Regional Police Academy concept and Police Cooperation.

The outcomes of the recent MSG Peace and Security Strategy Working Group meeting on key security priorities was also discussed in the regional forum.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.