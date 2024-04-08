Community policing requires patience: ACP Lutunauga

Community policing in Fiji is difficult as the country is consisting with many ethnic and religious groups.

This has been highlighted by Assistant Commissioner of Police Aporosa Lutunauga at the community policing senior managers meeting earlier this week, which took place in the eastern division training room at the Nakasi Police Station.

ACP Lutunauga says that community police officers must respect cultural and societal standards and be aware of their operational environment.

Since police cannot combat crime alone, ACP Lutunauga states that crime prevention will be enhanced with a more targeted approach to tackling factors of crime.

He adds this can be achieved by uniting many stakeholders who have the financial and professional support in their respective domains.

ACP Lutunauga has also praised the officers for serving as the front-line representatives of community policing initiatives, while also recognizing that their work was difficult given the criticism and negativity that frequently impedes efforts.

In line with the organization’s goal of elevating community policing to the forefront of policing, senior Police managers and community coordinators from all 84 community postings in the nation convened to talk about best practices.