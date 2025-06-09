Community effort key to development: Dr Kumar

Permanent Secretary for Sugar Dr Vinesh Kumar.

Nation-building is not the sole responsibility of the government.

This was the key message from the 5th Fiji National Hindu Conference in Suva.

Permanent Secretary for Sugar Dr Vinesh Kumar, told participants that real change happens when communities take ownership of their future.

The PS states that while the government sets policies and safeguards rights, it is the strength of community effort that drives progress.

“At times we criticise the government institutions and processes that we have, processes have to be followed, again, if you look at within government processes, some of the words you hear are capital approvals, financial regulations, prohibited rules, and sometimes that seems so. But the existence is what I was getting to, is transparency, accountability”

Dr Kumar says the sugar industry sustains thousands of families but faces labour shortages, high costs, climate risks, and modernisation needs.

