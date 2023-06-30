Community-based project to build resilience

[Source: Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprises & Development/ Facebook]

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is currently rolling out a five-year program worth $70 million, in twelve Pacific island countries, including Fiji.

The program aims to address pressing issues such as climate change adaptation, biodiversity conservation, nature-based solutions, and disaster risk reduction.

Various organizations from Fiji, including Friends Fiji, Adventist Development and Relief Agency, and University of Fiji, are the grantees of this initiative.

USAID Pacific American Fund Chief of Party, Grace Kim says they are also focusing on improving the livelihood of communities.

“There’s a lot of commonalities, even though the Pacific Islands are individual islands, because a lot of our grantees are working with farmers or they’re working with women entrepreneurs, there’s a lot of commonality between them. And so this was an opportunity for them to share their experiences, learn from each other, and learn from their challenges.”



Friends Fiji Project Manager, Melaia Salacakau says they will enhance their COVID-19 support project, and provide skills training.

“So basically it’s soap making training, all in fishing training, food preservation training, activated charcoal making, and as well as business trainings where they can learn the skills and they can utilize the skills to start off with the business.”

The five-year project will conclude in 2025, and a lot more projects are anticipated to be carried out during this period.