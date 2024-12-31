Communities celebrate New Year with hope and anticipation

As the year comes to an end, people across the country are excited to celebrate the New Year with family and friends, eagerly saying goodbye to 2024 and welcoming 2025 with joy and hope for the future.

For many, New Year’s Eve will be a time to reflect on the past year’s challenges and successes, while looking forward to new opportunities.

Many shops were bustling with last-minute shoppers looking for the perfect party supplies, decorations, and gifts to mark the occasion.

Article continues after advertisement

Sarita Devi, a resident from Khalsa, expressed hope that the coming New Year will bring prosperity and good fortune for their families, focusing on new opportunities for personal growth, career success, and improved well-being.

“Tomorrow, for New Year’s, we plan to spend time with our families. I have my granddaughter visiting from overseas, and we are very happy to spend time together.”

Stephanie Lukaan, from Belgium, shared that she is excited to spend the New Year with her family and friends in Fiji, viewing it as a special opportunity to create lasting memories while experiencing the unique traditions and festivities of the celebration.

A resident from Lau hopes to become financially stable in the coming years so he can fulfill his dreams.

“Making money for the upcoming year, buying school uniforms, and getting ready for school next year.”

With a mixture of joy, reflection, and anticipation in the air, communities are coming together to celebrate the end of the year and the promise of a fresh start in 2025.