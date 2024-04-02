Committee calls for investigation into Council's financial records

Public Accounts Committee Chair Esrom Emmanuel is adamant that an investigation be carried out into the financial records of Lami Town Council.

Emmanuel cited a missing financial report by the council for 2015.

Speaking during the submission, the Chair raised significant concerns regarding the standard of financial reporting within the public organization.

Emmanuel noted that while the financial accounts for the years 2016 to 2018 had been audited, the reports for the subsequent years of 2019 and 2020 remained incomplete and unaudited.

“The delay plus the quality of the reports are not up to standard as expected from a public organization or company.”

Emmanuel emphasized the importance of addressing the issues promptly to ensure that the Lami Town Council operates with good governance practices and maintains transparency in its financial management.

The Public Accounts Committee’s scrutiny highlights the necessity for public organizations to adhere to proper financial reporting standards and maintain accountability to the public they serve.

He adds that it is imperative for the Lami Town Council to rectify the deficiencies and uphold its obligations to transparent and accountable governance.