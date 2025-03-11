Commission warns of human trafficking risks

[Photo: Supplied]

A recent attempted abduction of a 12-year-old girl in Suva has raised serious concerns about child safety in Fiji.

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission highlighted this in a press statement and warns that the incident points out the ongoing risk of human trafficking and exploitation.

According to the Commission, the girl was on her way to school after attending mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral Church on Ash Wednesday when an unknown woman approached her and tried to take her by the hand.

The child resisted and a bystander intervened, preventing what could have been a tragic outcome.

The Commission fears this may not be an isolated case. Reports on social media suggest similar incidents have happened before, raising alarms about the safety of children in public spaces.

Director of the Commission Loukinikini Lewaravu is urging parents, guardians, and teachers to be extra vigilant when monitoring children’s movements.

She is also calling on the Fiji Police Force to increase patrols near schools and urban centers to deter potential threats.

On March 10, the Commission met with the Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu to push for greater police presence.

Lewaravu states that the concern is not just about isolated abduction attempts but the broader issue of domestic human trafficking, which remains a serious threat in Fiji.

Children, she pointed out are particularly vulnerable to exploitation, including forced labour and abuse.

Fiji is a party to the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which protects children from neglect, trafficking and other forms of exploitation.

The 2013 Constitution also guarantees every person’s right to be free from human trafficking and forced labour, placing a duty on the state to take action.

The Commission is calling on families, schools, and communities to educate children on personal safety, teaching them how to recognize danger, call for help and seek protection.

It also states that child safety is a shared responsibility, requiring cooperation between communities, law enforcement, religious organizations and civil society groups.

