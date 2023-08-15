Commission and Minister plan ahead of municipal council elections

[Source: Supplied]

The Electoral Commission had a meeting with the Minister for Local Government and Housing Maciu Nalumisa to discuss the planning underway for the upcoming municipal council elections.

According to the Fijian Elections Office, the meeting served as a crucial platform for the Commission to provide essential updates and insights to the Minister.

Acting Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Barbara Malimali says that the focal point of the discussion centered on the Commission’s role in ensuring a smooth and efficient execution of municipal elections.

Malimali stresses the Commission’s commitment to closely collaborate with the Ministry in the lead-up to the 2024 Municipal Council election and subsequent ones.

The discussions also emphasized the Ministry’s intent to conduct consultations regarding the strategic plans and timelines formulated for the upcoming municipal council elections.