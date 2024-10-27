Combatting cancer together: Kamikamica

The government is striving towards better health care access and resources to ensure that all Fijians receive the necessary support and information to combat cancer effectively through legislative measures and funding for cancer research treatment.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica highlights that each year, families are impacted by this disease, facing not only medical challenges but also emotional and social repercussions following diagnosis.

The Deputy Prime Minister states that observing pinktober is an opportunity for us to reflect on the importance of education, early detection, and continuing to provide and create vital support systems.

“By uniting our voices and breaking the silence surrounding breast cancer, we empower each other with knowledge and can encourage open discussions that demystify the disease and promote proactive health measures.”

Kamikamica believes that we can all gather in solidarity as we highlight the power of community and continue to push for awareness as the first step towards prevention and healing.

Prestige Academy Director Swartika Nair stresses that the academy is working a great deal with community women, empowering them through courses.

“We are here to empower the families who go through people dealing with cancer. And we want to strengthen families. We want to strengthen family members that can stand up and support a cancer survivor or a cancer patient.”

Kamikamica is encouraging all Fijians to be a catalyst for ongoing education, awareness, and support, and together we can inspire hope and foster a culture of health and wellness that transcends this event.