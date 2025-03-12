Colors resembles diversity

[File Photo]

Holi, the festival of colors is a celebration of joy, unity, and diversity.

Each vibrant hue symbolizes life and brings communities together in harmony, reflecting Fiji’s rich cultural heritage.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Charan Jeath Singh, highlights Holi’s significance as a symbol of good over evil.

He says that through the throwing of colors, people embrace the spirit of togetherness and celebrate the beauty of diversity.

“And if you do right, you’ll be given a yes by the entire community. And that gives a good lesson to people to learn. Don’t do bad things, don’t do evil things. Do the right things so that people remember you for your deeds.”

Singh adds that the government has allocated funding to the ministry, enabling them to organize the celebrations.

Shree Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji National President, Dhirendra Nand, is encouraging people to spread the positivity of Holi to families going through a difficult phase in life.

“Each color has a meaning in Holi. Red represents love, yellow symbolises knowledge, green signifies new beginnings, and blue stands for divinity. In Fiji, it brings communities together, promoting Sanatan values of harmony and devotion.”

Fiji is known for its multiculturalism, making it important to celebrate with all groups, share the deeper meaning of colors, and celebrate together.

Meanwhile, the FMF Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Non-Stop Holi Masti celebration will be held this Saturday at the Damodar City Centre Carpark from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

