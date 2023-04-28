Collaboration important for sustainable development: Tubuna

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

A Policy Coherence for Sustainable Development workshop was organized in Suva yesterday to develop better policy and the implementation of programs and projects.

While speaking at the opening, Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna highlighted the need for the agricultural sector to build on economic empowerment.

This includes capacity strengthening for youth, women’s entrepreneurship, diversification, new technologies, climate-resilient farming, and investment in research.

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

He says sustainable development is fully realized when the government works with partners and stakeholders to ensure cohesive collaboration in policymaking.

The workshop was also aimed at acknowledging the key challenges in the linkage of these policies and processes intended to mitigate the drastic impacts of climate change.