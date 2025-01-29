COI wants Malimali suspended

Barbara Malimali

The Judicial Services Commission, the Prime Minister, and the President have all been copied on a letter from the Commission of Inquiry asking for the temporary suspension of Barbara Malimali as Fiji Independent Commissioner Against Corruption Commissioner.

Senior Barrister Janet Mason says she wrote to the JSC and copied the PM and the President on Sunday with concerns about allegations of interference by Malimali with witnesses.

The letter follows the dismissal of FICAC’s Manager Investigation Kuliniasi Saumi, who was also giving evidence in the inquiry into the appointment of Malimali as Commissioner.

Mason expresses concern about Saumi’s suspension and proposes suspending Malimali during the duration of the hearing.

“Exactly as we have explained that there was an interference with the witnesses’ issue and that the request that Ms Malimali be suspended for the course of the investigation.”



Senior Barrister Janet Mason

Mason has also confirmed that they have also lodged a police report with CID, as they consider the dismissal of Saumi a breach of the Crimes Act.

“Yes, we are concerned, which is why we wrote. We want to recall some of the FICAC witnesses; we want to recall Mr. Saumi, so yes, we are concerned, and we are waiting for a response.”

She says the matter is serious enough to speak to the JSC, which will decide what to do.

She adds that COI will continue as per the advice from the president to them, and they are trying their best to complete the interviews within the confines of the law.

Meanwhile, JSC Chair and Chief Justice Salesi Temo has confirmed receiving the letter from the COI and says they are looking into it.



Salesi Temo

We are attempting to get comments from the FICAC Commissioner.