Coconut industry supports over 1,000 livelihoods: Rayalu

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Vatimi Rayalu [Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji]

Coconut is the “tree of life” and supports the livelihood of around 1,200 people in rural and maritime zones.

This was highlighted by Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Vatimi Rayalu during the International Coconut Day.

Rayalu says the coconut industry is of significant importance to Fiji’s economy, due to its contribution to the economic and social well-being of most rural-based populations, through generating income and alleviating poverty.

The Minister adds coconuts can help sustain household food and nutrition security needs for Fiji.

Rayalu says the ministry will continue to support all coconut farmers and other players within the supply chain, who are working hard to revive the once flourishing industry.