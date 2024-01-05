Coalition government ready to take Fiji forward: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka emphasizes that in 2024, the coalition government will continue moving Fiji forward without drastic changes.

Speaking to FBC News, Rabuka says Fijians will move forward with the pendulum of political leadership where everything will be consultative based.

“After this, we go along the normal pendulum of political leadership, say four years or eight years or whatever, will be quite normal, and it will be easier as we go along and the will of the people will be exercised. Will be followed. We will go along with it and it will not involve drastic changes.”

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka also mentions the ongoing focus on government efficiency and the need for collaboration with civil servants.

“And we have had one year to learn to get to know the ropes, get to know the civil service that civil servants that we work with. Unfortunately for us, we have had to ask for some of our own former civil servants to come and work with us.”

He acknowledges the challenges in aligning political preferences with civil service rules and highlights the importance of respecting the career aspirations of civil servants.

Rabuka stresses the need for a balanced approach to ensure stability and continuity within the civil service.

The coalition government will work to ensure they provided the best services to Fijians this year.