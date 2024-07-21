Coach to front court over alleged sexual assault

Suva court [File Photo]

A 45-year-old man will appear in the Suva Magistrates Court tomorrow for allegedly sexually assaulting and indecently assaulting three girls.

Police say the accused was the girl’s sporting coach and the incident allegedly occurred during the training sessions.

It is alleged that the man sexually assaulted three girls aged 13, 14, and 16 in Suva on ten different occasions between February last year and March this year.

The man has been charged with eight counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault.

The police say they will be aggressive in cases targeting the vulnerable.

They are also calling on parents to be vigilant when sending their children to training or any other activities.

The Fiji Police Force is calling on all young people to have confidence in themselves and report any matter uncomfortable to them immediately.